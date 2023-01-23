COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is releasing the identity of skeletal remains found behind the Dunkin’ Donuts at Veteran’s Parkway on Feb. 28, 2021.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains are of a man missing since 2019 — Matthew Turner, 41-years-old when seen last.

The cause of Turner’s death is undetermined at this time, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. His next of kin has been notified.

