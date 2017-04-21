Muscogee County announces drug take-back program

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announces an opportunity for the community to turn in expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs to safely clean out their homes.

Collections for the Drug Take Back program will be accepted at the CVS on Double Churches Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 29.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to take advantage of the program where the medications can be dropped off free and no questions asked. Deputies will only be on site to collect the items.

A press release says the Drug Take Back program is part of a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and a national initiative against prescription drug abuse.

The release also reminds residents flushing medicine down the toilet or leaving them in a trash can be dangerous to the public and the environment. Studies also show the majority of prescription drug abuse and accidental poisonings come from family and friends, including items taken from medicine cabinets.

You can drop off your prescriptions free of charge year round at the following locations:

North Columbus Pharmacy at the Main Street Village at 6490 Veterans Parkway

Dinglewood Pharmacy at 1939 Wynnton Road

River Road Apothecary at 6801 River Road #201

Drop boxes are also available at: