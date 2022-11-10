COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are less than four weeks from the crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoff. The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Office is looking forward – and backward.

The local elections office still has to audit and certify Tuesday’s results, but with the clock ticking on the December 6th runoff, preparations are in high gear.

There will only be one race on the Muscogee County runoff ballot – the Senate battle between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Early voting will be held Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 2nd at three locations. The City Services Center on Macon Road. Columbus Technical College on Manchester Expressway. Shirley Winston Rec Center off Steam Mill Road. The same ones were used for the General Election. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The election will be on December 6th and all 25 election-day precincts will be open.

Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren said it was important to open multiple early voting locations.

“The three early voting locations were extremely popular,” Boren said. “In 2018, we voted 20,000 people early. This time, we voted 34,000 people early, a record for Muscogee County. And I believe that the early voting will be popular this time so we have secured all three locations again.”

The Muscogee County Elections Board will meet Tuesday to certify the results. The state will certify the results on November 25th.

Boren tells WRBL that she planned for the likelihood of a runoff. The roughly $100-thousand dollar cost was factored into her budget.