COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Board of Elections held a meeting open to the public on Thursday to discuss the polling location changes for 2024.

The board members addressed recommended changes to three precincts before the presidential preference primary in 2024.

Mount Pilgrim Church was rebuilt in a new location, moving from Old Cusseta Road to Fort Drive. The Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center can’t accommodate the voting process for the 2024 election. This polling location will be moved to the Cunningham Center.

The third precinct change will be from the Holsey Monumental CME Church to Gateway Church. These changes come after electrical concerns regarding voting equipment.

“We look at security, accessibility for voters, public buildings, handicapped assessed ability and the electrical configurations that we need for our current voting equipment,” said Muscogee County Director of Elections Nancy Boren.

There are currently over 20 polling locations in Muscogee County. These changes will not add or remove precincts, rather, move current precincts to different locations.

The Elections Board will be taking the public’s feedback under consideration before a final decision is made regarding the precinct locations.