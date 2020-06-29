Muscogee County can apply for coronavirus funding; more than $3,000,000 available immediately

Muscogee County is among those in Georgia eligible to receive federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Governor Brian Kemp notified counties across the state today, clarifying what steps to take to receive the funding. You may recall Congress passed the CARES Act on March 27, 2020 to provide vital resources to governments, businesses, and individuals combating COVID-19.

Phase One will require local governments to apply for allocated funds (30% of $1.23 billion). The $1.23 billion is what’s left for municipalities that did not receive direct allocations, namely those with populations over 500,000. 30% of this allocation will be available for immediate advancement once the applications and certifications are processed.

The Phase One allocation for Muscogee County is $10,248.054. 30% or $3,074,416 would be available for immediate advancement.