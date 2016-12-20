Muscogee County deputy struck by hit-and-run driver recovering well, but faces lengthy healing process

COLUMBUS, Ga – A Muscogee County deputy struck by a hit and run driver received positive news from his doctor. But recovery will take a while.

Deputy Richard Gribbins tells News 3 his doctor says his leg appears to be healing well. However, he needs to keep pressure off it for at least six weeks to prevent the chances of infection or blood clots.

You may recall Deputy Gribbins was hit on December 8 while directing traffic on I-185 near Exit 12. The driver of a dark-colored Toyota, a late 90’s or early 2000’s model, struck him and kept going. Investigators continue their search for that hit and run driver. If you have any information, please call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department. That number is 706-653-4225.

Deputy Gribbins brother, Dennis, also with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, established a GoFundMe page to help with his brother’s expenses during his long recovery.