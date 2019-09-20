Muscogee County Marshal’s Office hosts hands-on gun safety training class

Five women walked onto the firing range many unsure of how to use their firearm. Angela Vizcarrondo says she’s had hers for a month, but felt uncomfortable having it in her home.

“I was nervous at first coming into the course and just utilizing and having a gun in my house it was scary to me because I have young children,” Vizcarrondo said.

Some of the ladies say they purchased their handguns themselves or got them from family members, but for many this was there first time ever firing their weapon.

In order to buy a handgun you have to be at least 21 years old, have a valid ID, and go through a criminal background check, but training is not required. Muscogee County Marshal’s office provides interactive sessions with hands on training on how to properly use a fire arm.

Deputy Marshal Shane Humphries says the Marshal’s office decided to start the course around five years ago to teach gun owners the laws pertaining to firearms and to provide them with a safe place to learn how to use their weapon.

“Whether it’s in defense of yourself or not you should have a course to say that I know how to use this weapon, I know what the weapon does and I know what it can do used properly or improperly,” Humphries said.

Humphries says with this course, participants walk away knowing how to protect themselves if there is ever a threat.

The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office hosts the course three times a year.

This was the last course of 2019.