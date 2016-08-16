Muscogee County School Board approves two positions

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Muscogee County School Board voted to fill two positions at Monday night’s meeting. The school board filled an assistant principal position and the human resources coordinator position.

The school board approved Superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation for Danya Albright as Kendrick High School’s assistant principal.

“Education is everything to me. Our children are our future and I am here to serve,” Albright said.

Albright has been a teacher for 15 years and says she will not let the school board down.

“I plan to serve with the principal, with the other assistant principal and with the teachers as a team member. We’re a team to drive our students and make sure that they have the best education and I just want to play my part,” Albright explained.

The board also approved Lewis’ choice for human resources coordinator, Jennifer Thompson.

“Just to serve the needs of the children in our area. The people who work here are those who ultimately serve those children and it’s very special to me,” Thompson said.

Thompson worked for Greystone Properties for the last 16 years.

“In the new position, I think that the first thing I would like to do is just learn what people within their jobs everyday and relate to them and find out how I can best help them,” she said.

The school board unanimously approved both positions. All board members were present at the meeting except Shannon Smallman.