Muscogee County School Board approves to fire a Kendrick High School teacher following several incidents involving students

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School Board unanimously voted to fire John Savell, a Social Studies teacher at Kendrick High School.

According to Kendrick High School Principal Alonzo James, teacher John Savell was reprimanded several times due to his aggression towards students.

James says during Savell’s time at Kendrick High School he was written up for throwing an agenda book in a classroom and kicking a student’s chair.

The last reprimand for Savell came on Nov. 1, after Savell was involved in an altercation with a student in the school’s cafeteria.