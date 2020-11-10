Muscogee County School District graduation rate surpasses State

A recent release from the Georgia Department of Education brings good news about the graduation rate for students in Muscogee County.

The state’s education department says the Muscogee County School District gradation rate increased to 89.4 percent, an increase of 3.3 points, year-over-year, from 86.1 percent. This marks the highest graduation rate for the District since the four-year cohort rate has been calculated. Superintendent Dr. David Lewis spreads the credit for the good news across the board.

“We applaud our schools, District support teams, parents, and students for their hard work and dedication that contributed to the steady increase of our graduation rates leading to this year’s historic high rate. This improvement is attributed to more intentional identification of students as early as middle school who are not on track to graduate on time. We then provide them with additional support, resources, and encouragement toward attaining this important educational milestone,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee County School District.

The Cohort Rate is calculated using the data from students who graduate from high school within four years as required by the U.S. Department of Education. It is also one of the indicators used in the calculation of the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).

Graduation Rate 2018 2019 2020 Muscogee County 88.9 86.1 89.4 State 81.6 82.0 83.8 Difference 7.3 4.1 5.6

In addition to the District-wide increase, several schools continued to see improvements in their cohort rates.

Three earned their highest cohort graduation rate to date: Carver, Jordan and Shaw.

Five achieved graduation rates above 90 percent: Carver, Columbus, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, and Shaw.

Seven were above the State average: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers and Shaw.

Seven maintained or saw an increase in their cohort graduation rate: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Shaw, and Spencer.

One school achieved a 100 percent graduation rate with its first graduating class: Rainey-McCullers.

“We are encouraged and energized by these results and remain committed to our ultimate goal to ensure 100 percent of our students achieve full-option graduation. Whether it is further study at a four-year or two-year institution, training, the workforce, or military service, we want our students to be equipped for their choice,” said Lewis.