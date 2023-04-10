MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School Board is looking to change school start times across the entire district. The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal on April 17th. Until then there are information sessions for parents and students to get any questions and concerns addressed.

Fall 2023 school start and end times across the Muscogee County School District could look different, pending the board’s approval. The proposed new times stem from recommendations from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. If approved, Elementary and Middle Schools will start earlier and High Schools will start later.

Muscogee County School District

One of the larger impacts the district is anticipating is on High School Athletes which makes up 35% of high school students.

Board Rep Nickie Tillery says student athletes will now miss two classes instead of one on game days, impacting there academics.

“It’ll be a lot of time for those students to be making up at home.” Nickie Tillery – Board Representative, District 2

The district says this is something they will work through.

“It’s really important that we take note that the overall project is to improve what’s best for all students. And we know that our athletes will be impacted but we will absolutely work with them to help them through this process.” Dr. Travis T. Anderson – Chief Operations and Facilities Officer

60% of students district wide use Muscogee County School District transportation. With this new schedule every student will be at school on time and home by 5:30 pm, something that is not happening with the current schedule.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the District has two more community meetings in April:

A virtual meeting Wednesday, April 12th at 6 pm and Thursday, April 13th at 6 pm at Hardaway High School. That information can be found on the district’s website.

“It’s important to go ahead and come to these minutes to get your questions answered so that everybody will know how you feel. We’ve already had surveys, we sent out emails. So it would be great for the opportunity for our parents in the community to come out to voice their opinions on how the start times will affect them.” Kimberly Wright – MCSD Director of Communications

93% of principals across the district support the new start times.