Muscogee County School District to host forums for spot rezoning plan

The Muscogee County School District will host public forums as they look to rezone some areas.

According to the school district, after reviewing areas of concern with student enrollment numbers, building capacities, and the construction of the new Spencer High School, the District presented a draft proposal for spot rezoning to the School Board Monday, February 12.

The public forums will let parents, students and community participants review the plans, ask questions, and give feedback to the district.

The current plan includes zoning changes for specific neighborhoods currently assigned to Carver High, Dorothy Height Elementary, Double Churches Elementary, North Columbus Elementary, St. Mary’s Magnet Academy, and Spencer High schools.