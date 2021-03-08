Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office activates anonymous tip line

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus has a new weapon to help fight crime. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office tip line was officially activated Monday.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage those in the community to use the new tip line. Those in the community can now anonymously call and report criminal activity that they feel comfortable reporting.

According to officials, The Muscogee County Tip Line for Criminal Investigations does the following:

Offers a safe and confidential way to report criminal activity

Is available to the public 24 hours a day 7 days a week

Empowers the citizens of Muscogee County to stand up and speak out against crime

Is monitored by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau

Provides intelligence and information to local, state, and federal agencies, harboring collaborative efforts

The new hotline is not the same as Crime Stoppers, as it is specifically designed for citizens in Columbus and the surrounding area to call. Also, unlike Crime Stoppers, the hotline will not give a monetary reward to those who call. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says they are relying on credible sources to call the Tip Line.

“The only way that we can call you back is if you leave your number and so this is why we need to have good credible information. Whatever you think is serious enough for us to know, call us,” Countryman said.

Countryman continued by saying he understands there is a national trend of distrust for law enforcement within the community. He is hoping the Tip Line will bridge that gap and help rebuild trust between law enforcement and the community.

“This is our way of extending an olive branch to the public to let them know that you can trust us,” Countryman said.

All calls to the Tip Line will go to Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office and will be forwarded to the investigative unit where they will begin to investigate the tip. The Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office Tip Line is another outlet for the community to use if they are not comfortable with calling other resources such as Crime Stoppers.

You can call the tip line at 706-225-4285