Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office allocating deputies to help CPD officers during 911 calls

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Columbus Police Department monitor the community by offering deputies to help on 911 calls.

The Columbus Police Department is still down a significant amount of officers and crime and other things in Columbus keep them pretty busy.

Since October 1st, Sheriff Donna Tompkins employed her deputies to help out fellow law enforcement officers. They have units who are dispatched to answer CPD calls.

Tompkins says there are at least 2 officers in a 6-hour rotation for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“I think that what’s most important is that we have peace officers that are available to respond to the citizens in this community,” says Sheriff Donna Tompkins.

Tompkins says on average they help answer about 20 calls a day. When CPD went over 100 vacancies, the Mayor asked the Sheriff if it’d be possible to send resources.

The Sheriffs Office is short as well but Tompkins says they’ve closed their gap down to about 17 allowing her to have a few more deputies that could help.