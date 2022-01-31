Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on gang activity with “Operation Zero Tolerance”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on gang activity through their law enforcement operation, “Operation Zero Tolerance.” The weekend of Jan. 30, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Gang and Fugitive Task Force teamed up with local and federal partners to seek and arrest gang members with active felony warrants.

The operation is working to increase the visibility of law enforcement in areas with high levels of gang activity. As a result of this operation:







Investigators cleared 5 felony arrest warrants and 3 misdemeanor warrants.

A total of 6 people were arrested. 5 of the 6 were identified gang members.

Investigators seized 3 firearms, 2 of which were stolen.

Investigators also seized 146 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine, 35 Ecstasy pills and $2,371.75 cash.

“In 2021, as an agency, we had to take a serious look at where we were, where we need to be, and what will it take for us to get Muscogee County where it needs to be. 2022 will be the year of implementation for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, with operations such as OPERATION ZERO TOLERANCE being conducted on a regular basis. We will continue to strategically identify, seek, and remove from the community, those individuals who are engaging in any gang-related criminal activity. Such proactive and decisive operations are long overdue in Muscogee County.” Greg Countryman, Muscogee County Sheriff

The following people were arrested during this operation:





Christopher Darnell Harper, Age 35 – Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Rufus Beltran Alston, Age 27 – Theft by Receiving, Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Devion Jamal Alexander, Age 34 – Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer (x2), Violation of Probation, Possession/Distribution of Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Suspended, and Reckless Driving. He is now pending extradition from the Russell County Jail.

Anthony Jerell Penn , Age 31 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jykeiveous Jiles, Age 18 –Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marrijuana

Eulean Clarissa Smith, Age 34 – Forgery Warrant (x3)

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says they also want to encourage the public to continue utilizing their tip line, as many of the arrests they’ve made in the new year are a direct result of those tips.