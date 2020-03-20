Muscogee County stands at 1 case of COVID-19 as of Friday evening

(WRBL) – There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Muscogee County as of Friday evening. New numbers were released by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 7:00 p.m.

Public testing for the virus started early this week in Columbus, but there have been a limited number of testing kits.

Here have been at least 79 tests in Columbus through Friday. Officials tell News 3 that 34 of those tests were done today.

There are three appointment only drive-through sites in the city.

One is run by the Health Department, one by Mercy Med, and one by Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Drive-through testing started in Columbus on Monday on a limited, appointment-only basis.

Several of those who have been tested tell WRBL News 3 that those results are slow in coming. They were told it would take between 48 and 72 hours for results to return. A family that tested Monday at the Mercy Med drive-through site says they have not received their results.

