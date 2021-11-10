Muscogee County students taking home turkeys as reward for good behavior

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the holiday season approaches, a local organization is putting turkey on the table for dozens of students. ‘A Second Chance Works’ gave away turkeys and Thanksgiving sides to students from Eddy Middle School and East Columbus Magnet Academy.

The organization was founded by legendary local coach, Charles Flowers and his wife Cheryl. They partner with the Columbus Office of Crime Prevention and The Muscogee County School District to give students from low-income communities a proper foundation to succeed.

The Flowers, along with the ‘A Second Chance’ staff are in the schools giving students one-on-one time to teach life skills, and bridge the gap between troubled students and their parents.

Tamura Magwood–principal at East Columbus Magnet Academy–says Coach Flowers is an example to the students of someone who made it, and is now giving back to their community. The Knights of East Columbus Magnet Academy’s slogan, the knight way is the right way. Magwood says, “the turkeys are incentives for the kids, because we want them to know that we see them, we see them doing the right thing, and we see them trying to walk in the knight way, which is the right way of doing things.”

Through the incentivized program, the Flowers hope to make a long-term impact on the entire community.

Charles Flowers told News 3, “it helps the teachers, it helps the staff, and hopefully at the end of the day all the positive relationships that we build we will be able to curve some of the violence we have in the community, and prevent them from making decisions that will get them into trouble.”

‘A Second Chance’ hopes to continue to reward students throughout the holiday season to encourage to make the right choices, even what it is hard.