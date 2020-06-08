Muscogee Manor, Orchard View, Azalea Trace COVID test all staff and residents. Here are the results.

The management of three Columbus nursing and rehabilitation facilities have been anxiously awaiting results of a mass COVID-19 testing.

The Hospital Authority of Columbus owns and operates three facilities — Muscogee Manor, Orchard View and Azalea Trace.

And the results from more than 700 tests are now in. The tests were directed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of all staff and residents in long-term care facilities.

The tests were conducted by the Georgia Department of Public Health on May 27 and 28. And the results did not come back until Friday.

The positive aspect of the recent COVID testing of staff and residents at Muscogee Manor, Orchard View and Azalea Trace is that most of the tests were negative.

Muscogee Manor has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak since mid-April. There have been 26 of the 108 residents test positive. Six have died. Another 34 staffers have tested positive at Muscogee Manor.

It’s been a different story at the other two Hospital Authority facilities, but they didn’t know until the test results came back, said Britt Hayes, chief operating officer of the Hospital Authority of Columbus.

“There was some uncertainty while we were awaiting the results,”Hayes said. “That’s for sure. We were always nervous about what we might have. We are very fortunate for the results we have.”

None of the 80 Azalea Trace residents have tested positive. Three staff members have, including one in the most recent testing.

One resident at Orchard View tested positive, but that test came at a local hospital, where that resident has been for more than a week. There have been four staff members at Orchard View test positive, including two in the recent testing.

Once the virus gets into a facility, it’s almost impossible to control.

“That’s correct,” Hayes said. “Because the symptoms are not showing. Almost everyone who is testing positive is asymptomatic. There is no way to detect who’s got it and who doesn’t when they are walking around.”

They have done at least three mass testings at Muscogee Manor and those who are positive are being isolated from other residents.

Hayes tells News 3 that the Hospital Authority is working to have another mass testing of staff and residents in the near future.