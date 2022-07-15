A firefighter with the Galena Fire Department hooks up a taker truck to a fire hydrant.

Several fires erupt in Jasper County, stretching fire crews to their limit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several fires broke out yesterday (7/13), all around the same time, stretching both Joplin and Carl Junction fire crews thin.

Fortunately, several other departments in the area stepped in to assist.

While Joplin crews were extinguishing the flames at Owens Corning manufacturing plant along the Kansas-Missouri state line, just west of Joplin, 911 dispatchers received a call about a garage fire on North Tyler Street in Joplin.

Close to the same time, Carl Junction firefighters were battling a 50-acre brush fire near 20th Street and Central City Road, when a call came in concerning a 10-acre grass fire on JJ Highway.

Emergency crews from Galena, Baxter Springs, Redings Mill and Oronogo assisted Carl Junction with their brush fires.

Joplin received aid from Quapaw and Galena, while the Duneweg Fire Department handled calls within the city limits.

“It’s absolutely outstanding the amount of cooperation we have from the departments around us. Back in the day it use to require a call to the fire chief before you could send someone on mutual aid, and now it’s just understood. If we can help a neighboring department, or they can help us, it’s not even a question, they’ll respond just like we will,” said Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell.

The Joplin Fire Department sent out a post of appreciation on their Facebook page, to area fire crews who assisted with battling Wednesday’s (7/13) many fires.