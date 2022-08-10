COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 19-year-old woman was killed and another left in critical condition following a deadly shooting on Buena Vista Rd.

As Columbus Police arrived on scene just before midnight, they found two women struck by gunfire in the parking lot of Wild Bill’s Jewelry and Pawn.

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was dead. Her passenger, in critical condition.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Nevels was still in her car when he arrived on scene.

“Multiple shots were fired, I have no idea how many,” Bryan said. “She was hit multiple times and then a passenger in the vehicle and transported to Piedmont Emergency Room where she is in an induced coma.”

Nevels leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. Her mother, Brandy Nevels said the following:

“My daughter was a wonderful mother and her daughter keeps asking when her mother gets off work…”

Nevel’s body is being sent for autopsy in Decatur on Wednesday.

Considering recent delays, Bryan says he considers this a quick turnaround.

“The past month it’s been sometimes 2-3 weeks before we can transport and it’s been another 2-3 weeks before they would even complete the autopsy,” Bryan said. “You’d get them up there and they’d be number 28 or 45 in line.. we had some bodies come back in advanced stages of decomposition.”

Bryan says these delays can take a toll on grieving families.

“It’s been real tough on families having to wait a month before they can make funeral arrangements, have closure…”

Bryan says this marks Columbus’ 24th homicide.

Brandy Nevels told News 3, “My baby deserved to live and she deserves justice.”

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the number (706)-225-3161.