PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the discovery of a decomposed body found near the intersection of Brickyard Rd. and Fontaine Rd. on Friday October 27, 2023.

Responding to a call around 1:15 PM, the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division arrived and recovered the remains of an adult female in an advanced state of decomposition. The case is considered a homicide due to the condition of the body.

The body of the deceased woman will be transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s office for a comprehensive autopsy to determine the cause and circumstances of her death.

Phenix City authorities are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the deceased woman or providing any relevant information. If you have information related to this case, please contact Investigator John Young at (334) 448-2794 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.