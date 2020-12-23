NAACP Freedom Fund event virtual this year; local president shares outlook for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic will change the way the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP celebrates its 46th Annual Freedom Fund Campaign, but newly elected branch President Wane Hailes tells WRBL News Three, it won’t stop it.

“Many things have been put on hold because of the coronavirus. However, one thing it cannot stop is our 46th annual Freedom Fund Campaign. Our newly elected officers felt it imperative that the community hears from the organization during a time such as this. Especially given the climate of civil unrest over how Blacks and others are policed in our society,”said Wane A. Hailes, President, Columbus Branch of the NAACP.

The historically recognized stalwart in civil rights advocacy will celebrate virtually this year. The event will be held on Friday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The celebration will be broadcast live across social media and the local branch’s website at www.naacpcolumbus.com. The mode may be different this year, but Hailes says the mission hasn’t changed.

“If the mission of the NAACP was pertinent in 1909 at the time of our founding, that mission still rings true today; creating a society to improve the quality of life of African Americans and other disadvantaged communities and fighting against discrimination,” said Hailes.

“A Virtual Evening of Celebration” promises live entertainment and recorded messages from national, state and local supporters.

“We have put together a virtual event designed to raise money for the Columbus branch NAACP and recharge the community’s commitment to society,” said Hailes.

The goal is to raise $50,000 this year. Hailes shared with WRBL News Three his outlook for the coming year.

“As I look to 2021, I am excited for the future of Columbus as I witnessed, from the recent voter turnout and the growing number of young people becoming engaged in the political process. I look forward to the mid-term elections and expecting surprising results,” said Hailes.

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) was founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country. The mission of the organization is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.