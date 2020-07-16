Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says

News

by: Corinne Moore and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WANE) — Police in Kentucky on Thursday arrested a man accused of breaking into a home after he reportedly claimed he “used mushrooms with Jesus.”

Deputies responded early Thursday to a report of burglary and a man running down a road nude. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old John Stefanopoulos at a home he had allegedly forced his way into, according to an arrest report.

After deputies asked the man multiple times to get on the ground, he began running toward the officers, yelling profanities. A deputy then used his Taser on him, the report said.

While in handcuffs, Stefanopoulos jumped to his feet and ran toward a deputy again, according to the report.

While in custody, Stefanopoulos reportedly said he had “used mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together,” the report said.

Investigators found blood smeared on the walls and windows of the home and several broken pieces of glass. The man apparently had forced his way into the home to burglarize it, police said.

Stefanopoulos was charged with indecent exposure, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and menacing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

98° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 98° 76°

Monday

95° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 95° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
10%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories