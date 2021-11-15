Names released for East Alabama couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

EAST ALABAMA (WRBL) – In East Alabama, authorities have released the names of a couple killed in a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend.

Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones says David James, 42, was discovered dead Sunday afternoon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the cemetery at Friendship Baptist Church Number 2.

The investigation crossed into Lee County, where Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says during a welfare, prompted by the discovery of David James, Quentinna James, age 47, was discovered dead from a gunshot wound inside a home along US Highway 29 North, near Lee Road 390.

At this time, investigators say it appears that this is a murder-suicide and is believed that David James shot his wife and then went to Lafayette before turning the gun on himself. Both bodies have been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for postmortem examinations.

The case remains under investigation.