COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On August 26th, the Jordan High Community was shaken by the tragic death of three members of the Napier family. A car accident claimed the lives of the Jordan High teacher and coach, his wife Amy, and one of their two sons, Hudson. Wednesday night a remembrance was held at the Jordan High Softball game where the Napier’s will be forever remembered.

It was an emotional pregame, as a see of Red Jacket red filled the stands of the Jordan softball game. 13 seconds of silence were held to remember Jimmy, Amy and Hudson Napier. They will forever be remembered on the red jackets softball field, with a banner hanging in centerfield in their honor.

“Being Napier Strong is supporting every aspect that they go through, whether that’s on the softball field in the classroom, whatever it happens to be, he supported them. He always did and he loved them.” Cherine Cobb – Head Softball, Girls Basketball, and Flag Football Coach

The Napier Family supported the red jackets on and off the ball fields. Coach Cobb says Jimmy Napier always brought out a different side of the students, which is why she asked him to coach flag football alongside her.

“He loved our kids so much, just his smile and his interaction with him was going to lift them up. Without it even being football, just everyday life. Cherine Cobb – Head Softball, Girls Basketball, and Flag Football Coach

Cobb called the Red Jacket Community a family. Following the loss of Amy, Jimmy and Hudson, life has not been the same for the red jacket community, but they are leaning on each other to get through.

“We’ve all been struggling because he is a part of our family just like his kids and his wife were too. So Napier Strong is that motivation to keep doing what he would want us to do.” Cherine Cobb – Head Softball, Girls Basketball, and Flag Football Coach

Grayson Napier is just 4-years-old and was the sole survivor. After losing his mother, father, and brother the Red Jacket community is wrapping their arms around him.

“He’s got a big family now, he’s got a long road ahead of him. It’s only going to get harder so the more people that can be here for him and be family to him, the better.” Cherine Cobb – Head Softball, Girls Basketball, and Flag Football Coach

Jordan High is Napier Strong. Jimmy, Amy, and Grayson Napier will always be remembered.

A&J Screenprinters in Columbus are printing Napier Strong t-shirts, funds are being raised for Grayson Napier, his caretakers and guardians.