NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Flo. (WKRG) — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola Florida on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown sight.

SpaceX will monitor weather conditions until 2.5 hours before scheduled undocking when the they will proceed with departure. Splashdown is scheduled for 6:34 PM local time.

Live coverage will begin at 4:15 PM here.

Click here to read the 10 things you need to know from NASA on this historical splashdown.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

93° / 74°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 93° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 74°

Monday

94° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 70°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 70°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 72°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories