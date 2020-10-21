NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid

News

by: Chris Martinez, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) – A NASA spacecraft made an historic maneuver Tuesday by landing on the surface of an asteroid hurtling through space. Scientists have big hopes for the small spacecraft and what it could bring home.

It’s a mission more than a decade in the making, one that could help answer some of NASA’s biggest questions. “We want to learn about the history of the solar system as a whole,” says Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate.

A small spacecraft known as “OSIRIS-REx” (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) made the slow but daring plunge to the surface of an asteroid called “Bennu.” The spacecraft has been orbiting Bennu for nearly two years, studying its surface from afar and waiting for the perfect window to land. Bennu is the smallest object ever to be orbited by a NASA spacecraft. Scientists tell us the ‘OSIRIS-REx’ spacecraft is about the size of a small van.

Once on the surface, in a mere 16 seconds, OSIRIS-REx will use a small robotic arm to collect samples of the asteroid, which will eventually return to Earth. “Within days we’ll know whether we were successful in getting that sample from that surface,” says Dr. Zurbuchen.

At an estimated 4.5 billion years old, scientists see Bennu as a window into the cosmic past. They believe it was once part of a much larger asteroid and samples from the surface could offer a glimpse of how our universe formed.

“Did these rocks, with these highly complex chemicals, actually seed our, kind of, system that now turned into the Earth full of life,” says Dr. Zurbuchen.

OSIRIS-REx will remain with the asteroid for several months, until Benne makes its closest pass to Earth in March. That’s when the spacecraft will launch a capsule of the asteroid’s samples back to Earth, with an expected arrival of September 2023.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Friday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 83° 66°

Saturday

80° / 64°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 80° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 84° 65°

Monday

84° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories