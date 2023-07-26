COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Families Future Empowerment Coalition hosted a “Disability Awareness” resource fair at Cooper Creek Park in honor of National Disability Day.

The resource fair was a family fun event that included games, food trucks, and resource vendors such as The Traumatic Brain Institute, the Autism Hope Center, and more.

The event was led by the CEO of Families Future Empowerment Coalition Latisha Spike after noticing a disconnect between the disabled community and the resources they were looking for.

“Many times…” said Spikes. “In Columbus, we don’t get the resources we need. I decided we needed to do an organizational type. I brought vendors out and said, okay, we’re going to do it in the park so we can have fun. Because a lot of times people who have disability live, what I call, on the island. I wanted to bring them off the island. And the only way to do that is to show them that they’re not alone.”

Families Future Empowerment Coalition’s goal is to provide individuals with disabilities and parents of disabled or neurodivergent children with the resources they need to be successful. More information about upcoming event and resources can be found on its website.