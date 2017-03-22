National Infantry Museum adds new exhibit highlighting U.S. history

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The National Infantry Museum has unveiled its newest exhibit, “Freedom: A History of the U.S.”

NIM is ranked by USA Today as the best free museum in the nation and they keep adding new artifacts and exhibits to maintain that title.

The new exhibit, “Freedom: A History of the U.S.” highlights some of the most instrumental events that helped shape our country.

You can see a copy of the declaration of independence and photos of original documents from the 1800’s.

The exhibit also shows U.S. slavery and explains how the nation was divided at that time.

Fredrick Douglas, Abraham Lincoln and John Quincy Adams are just a few historic figures featured on the exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum until April 16th.