National Infantry Museum hosts free Winter Film Fest for kids

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) If you are looking for something to do with the kids during Winter break, you’re in luck.

The National Infantry Museum hosted a free Winter Film Fest today. Kids lined up at the concession stands grabbing bags of popcorn before watching the movie on the big screen “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

News 3 spoke to the theatre host who says the museum wanted to give kids a special gift, even though the holidays are over.

“They enjoy it we love seeing their faces and it’s actually a gift to us honestly because we get to serve the people do good things for them and make them feel good,” says Destiny Overton, Theatre Host.

The Winter Film Fest will run through January 4th with different movies aired.

MOVIE TIMES: Week 1

Thursday, December 26 (Sensory Sensitive): 10:00am: Dumbo; 2:00pm: The Grinch

Friday, December 27: 10:00am: The Grinch; 2:00pm: Dumbo

Saturday, December 28: 10:00am: Dumbo; 2:00pm: The Grinch

MOVIE TIMES: Week 2

Thursday, January 2 (Sensory Sensitive): 10:00am: Mary Poppins Returns; 2:00pm: Wonder Park

Friday, January 3: 10:00am: Wonder Park; 2:00pm: Mary Poppins Returns

Saturday, January 4: 10:00am: Mary Poppins Returns; 2:00pm: Wonder Park