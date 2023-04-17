COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Infantry Museum will host a Holocaust survivor’s son and liberator’s daughter for a night of “Corresponding Angles” on May 4.

Dr. Reuben Sloan is the son of Holocaust survivor Itzik Slodowski. Gail Cohn is the daughter of Judge Aaron Cohn, who was a soldier with U.S. forces during WWII.

Sloan and Cohn will share their fathers’ captivating story and how the two families learned they share a common history.

Ebensee, a subcamp of the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria, was the starting point of two Georgia families.

The Hughston Leadership Lecture Series is responsible for bringing the two speakers to the museum.

