 

National Infantry Museum reopens with new exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The National Infantry museum reopened today after being closed since mid-March. 

The museum closed to protect visiting soldier trainees from the threat of exposure to COVID-19. It opened its doors for the holidays because Fort Benning is on Holiday Block Leave during this time. 

“First of all, folks that come here often want to get back in the museum,” C.O.O. of the National Infantry Museum Foundation, Peter Jones, said.  “Second, not a whole lot of people are traveling, people are looking for things to do and we want to give that outlet to families.”

In addition to the 700,000 artifacts at the museum, guests will be able to enjoy a new exhibit during the reopening which pays homage to military dogs.

The exhibit, “Canine Warriors – Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You,” is a traveling exhibition that includes eight wooden dog sculptures. 

“I think this exhibit really speaks to all of us,” Assistant Director of Education and Tours, Tiffany Hoffmann, said. “Especially those who appreciate veterans and appreciate the service and sacrifice that not just our two-legged veterans make but also our four-legged.”

Admission to the museum is free, and families staying home for the holidays will be able to enjoy the museum as part of their stay-cation activities. Attendees will need to adhere to social distancing and masks are required upon entry.

The museum will be open from Dec. 19 until Jan. 10.

