National Love Your Red Hair Day is celebrated Nov. 5th

National Love Your Red Hair Day is celebrated annually on November 5th.

The day was discovered by Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti in 2015. The duo runs a website called How to be a Redhead. The women noticed there was not so friendly days on the calendar like “Kick a Ginger Day” and advocated for a positive day shining the spotlight on copper and strawberry headed hues.

The day was discovered by Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti in 2015. The duo runs a website called How to be a Redhead.

The registrar at National Day Calendar agreed and declared National Love Your Redhair Day will be celebrated annually on November 5, ”to empower redheads to feel confident, look amazing, and rock their beauty.”

How To Be A Redhead

The majority of people choose to celebrate their red hair by posting selfies on social media using hashtags like #LoveYourRedHairDay and #NationalRedHairDay.

Less than two percent of the population are crowned with red hair. Most natural-born redheads have brown eyes, followed by green or hazel. Coming in at 1% of the world’s population, the blue-eyed ginger is the rarest kind.