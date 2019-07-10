Illinois mom arrested after allegedly driving with kids in pool on car

Dixon, Ill (WIFR-CBS) — A Dixon, Illinois mom is in custody after police say she had her two children ride on the top of her car to hold down an inflatable swimming pool.

Officers received a complaint from a concerned citizen that a car was driving with children inside of a pool on the roof of the vehicle just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when Dixon police began to search the area and saw a white Audi driving westbound on Illinois Route 2.

Officers say they pulled the car over and learned that 49-year-old Jennifer Janus Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house, then had her two daughters ride inside the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Yeager’s charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child, two counts of reckless conduct and failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Yeager was released from the Dixon Police Department after posting bond.