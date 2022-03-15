(WRBL) – Each year on March 15, National Shoe the World Day is recognized in an effort to bring awareness to the importance of shoes and the need for proper footwear for those who do not have access to it.

More than 500 million children, teens, and adults around the world don’t have a pair of shoes and walk around everywhere despite the terrain and climate in their area.

Not having shoes can cause health problems. A lack of foot protection can cause pain, injury, cuts, sores, and infections to feet.

It can also be a barrier to education and job opportunities.

Soles4Souls is an organization that works to help. Click here for more information.

Donald Zsemonadi and the United Indigenous People in Fontana, California inspired National Shoe the World Day in March of 2014.