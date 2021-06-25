COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One of the hardest parts of having a pet in the family can be leaving them at home everyday when you go to work. But, if your company allows it, one day a year you can bring you dog with you to your job.

National Take Your Dog to Work Day is celebrated every year on the Friday following Father’s Day.

Today at News 3 we wanted to celebrate our furry friends.

National Take Your Dog to Work Day began in 1999 as a way to celebrate companion dogs and to encourage adoptions. National Take Your Cat to Work Day is on June 21.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, you have a few local options.

These are the dogs of News 3!