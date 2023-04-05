The first Wednesday of April marks National Walking Day.

Whether it’s a stroll or a power-walk, the American Heart Association says taking part in the physical activity is one of the best ways to manage stress, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke while boosting your mood.

For those looking to celebrate, WRBL has put together a list of some favorite walking spots in the tri-city area.

The Riverwalk

An obvious favorite, the Riverwalk initially began in the 1980s as a response to federal mandated sewage and water upgrades, according to the Columbus Parks & Recreation department. With eleven different access points and 22 linear miles worth of park, the Riverwalk is a classic for the Chattahoochee Valley.

Cooper Creek Park

Found at 5089 Cooper Creek Road in Columbus, the park has running trails as well as playgrounds. Visitors may have some aquatic company on their celebratory walk as geese and ducks have made a home at Cooper Creek.

Idle Hour Park

This Phenix City park features a jogging path bordering a lake as well as a nature trail running down through a wooded area. Idle Hour at 900 Airport Rd also has a playground and a splash pad for kids who may need more than just a walk.

To find more parks in the News 3 area, check out these sites: