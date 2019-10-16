National Weather Service hosts Storm Spotter training class

Lee County hosted their annual Storm Spotters class this evening, the first since the March 3rd tornadoes.

“Knowledge is power and if you can inform yourself, ask questions from actual meteorologists about weather, get some answers maybe to something you always wanted to know. Based on what happened in March it can ease your mind and give you comfort to know what you’re looking at when you’re looking at weather,” Rita Smith with Lee Co. EMA said.

National Weather Service experts conducted the course. They say it’s particularly important because Lee County is extremely vulnerable to tornadoes.

Residents, of course, remember the devastation from March 3rd of this year. They learned how to spot the warning signs of dangerous weather, so they’ll be better prepared.