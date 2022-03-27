SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A vehicle crash killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hidden Hill Road in Spartanburg at 11:09 p.m. The driver of a 2006 Ford was driving north when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Troopers said another car traveling north also hit the pedestrian, then left the scene.

The pedestrian that was twice hit was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she later died, troopers said.

The Coroner’s Office of Spartanburg County has identified the pedestrian as 31-year-old Erica Antionette Carree of Spartanburg.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation at this time.