1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

Military

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet. All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 93° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 73°

Monday

93° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories