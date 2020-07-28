LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

10-month-old girl critically injured in shooting on highway in Chicago

National

by: WGN Web Desk and Mike Lowe and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) – A 10-month-old girl was critically wounded during a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said the infant was in the back seat of a car that was driving northbound on Interstate 94 around 11:15 a.m. The car was near 115th Street when the driver of the car reported hearing a gunshot.

According to state police, the driver then noticed the girl in the backseat was injured.

The driver initially took the infant to Roseland Hospital, but then she was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Tensions flared outside the hospital, as members of a single family argued. More than two dozens officers were sent to the scene to calm things down.

Pastor Donovan Price said the child was shot in the temple and “seems to be ok.”

He spoke to family after the altercation.

“Emotions and situations seem to have perhaps got the best of them,” Price said. “Two sides of the family are bickering and we need to focus on the situation itself.”

In the last five weeks, four children under 10 years old have been shot and at least 14 other children under 18 have been wounded in shootings.

Pastor Price said it’s a crisis that calls for more than policing.

“We have a level to a problem that people need to address,” Price said. people going to have to look some ugly in the eye in order to address this.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 73°

Thursday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 72°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 72°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories