11 actions Biden has promised to take on ‘Day One’ as president

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(NEXSTAR) — On the campaign trail and in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden has announced a series of executive orders he intends to issue on his first day in office.

On Wednesday, following his inauguration, Biden will end Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel. Those are among roughly a dozen known actions Biden will take on his first day in the White House, his incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a memo to senior staff.

“These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises,” Klain said in the memo. “President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward.”

“Full achievement” of Biden’s goals will require Congress to act, Klain wrote, including the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill he outlined on Thursday. Klain said that Biden would also propose a comprehensive immigration reform bill to lawmakers on his first day in office.

Here’s what the President-elect has promised for “Day One”:

End Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries

Move to rejoin the Paris climate accord

Mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel

Extend the pause on student loan payments

Extend restrictions on evictions and foreclosures

Push for the passage of the COVID-19 relief legislative package

Rejoin the World Health Organization

Sign executive order to achieve 100-percent clean-energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050

Enact executive order to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030

Repeal transgender military ban

Restore guidance for transgender students in schools to protect access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms

The Associated Press contributed to this report.