11-year-old boy crashes car into shed after Indiana joy ride

by: WANE and Nexstar Media Wire

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — An 11-year-old boy took a Mini Cooper on a joy ride and drove through a shed and hit a tree in Indiana on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police and medics responded to a call about the crash around 7:15 p.m.

According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, an 11-year-old was behind the wheel of the car when it left the road, drove through a shed and hit a tree.

  • A Mini Cooper crashed into a shed off Antwerp Road on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The boy was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and was listed in serious condition, the report said. At last check, the boy was “doing well and is going to be alright,” the report said.

Authorities were working to learn how the boy got the keys to the car and why he was driving the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

