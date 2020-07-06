$15 billion in unemployment paid to more than 2 million in Michigan since mid-March

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which operates charter flights for tourists over Lake Coeur d' Alene, the sheriff's office said.