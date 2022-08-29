Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago, on Aug. 29, 2005, near Buras-Triumph, Louisiana, causing catastrophic damage. The storm was one of the most deadly and costly in United States history, with Katrina causing more $125 billion in damage and claiming more than 1,800 lives.
New Orleans and surrounding areas were largely impacted by the storm, bearing the brunt of the damage.
An estimated 80% of New Orleans was under water, up to 20 feet deep in places. The storm also impacted parts of Mississippi and Alabama.
A frightening prediction of how catastrophic Katrina would be would come from the National Weather Service on the day prior the storm making landfall.
On Aug. 28, 2005 at 4:13 p.m, CDT, the NWS sent out an urgent warning about the “extremely dangerous hurricane” saying it expected “devastating damage” as the storm raged across the Mississippi River Delta.
With frightening accuracy, the agency warned, “most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks…perhaps longer.”
The NWD alert said few houses in the path of the storm would be left undamaged by the storm.
“At least one half of well constructed homes will have roof and wall failure. All gabled roofs will fail…leaving those homes severely damaged or destroyed. ”
Katrina’s impact would be felt on larger building according to the NWS prediction.
“The majority of industrial buildings will become non functional. Partial to complete wall and roof failure is expected. All wood framed low rising apartment buildings will be destroyed. Concrete block low rise apartments will sustain major damage…including some wall and roof failure.”
It was expected winds from the storm hurl large items into the air.
“Airborne debris will be widespread…and may include heavy items such as household appliances and even light vehicles. Sport utility vehicles and light trucks will be moved. The blown debris will create additional destruction. Persons…pets…and livestock exposed to the winds will face certain death if struck.”
Widespread power outages and water shortages were also expected to add to the predicted level of devastation.
“Power outages will last for weeks…as most power poles will be down and transformers destroyed. Water shortages will make human suffering incredible by modern standards.”