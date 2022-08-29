Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago, on Aug. 29, 2005, near Buras-Triumph, Louisiana, causing catastrophic damage. The storm was one of the most deadly and costly in United States history, with Katrina causing more $125 billion in damage and claiming more than 1,800 lives.

** FILE ** Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans in this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, a day after Katrina passed through the city. The first anniversary of the biggest calamity to befall this city was marked Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2006 with a moment of silence, wreath-layings, the tolling of church bells and, in true New Orleans fashion, a wailing jazz funeral through the potholed streets for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

More than two weeks after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast, partially submerged vehicles line a residential street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005. Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and Maj. Gen. David Poythress, the state adjutant general, toured the area and visited with Georgia Guard troops helping in the aftermath of the storm. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

FILE – This Aug, 31, 2005 file photo shows a man pushing his bicycle through flood waters near the Superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. A new but controversial study asks if an end is coming to the busy Atlantic hurricane seasons of recent decades. The Atlantic looks like it is entering in to a new quieter cycle of storm activity, like in the 1970s and 1980s, two prominent hurricane researchers wrote Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A section of the I-10 bridge that was damaged by Hurricane Katrina is shown, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Vehicles in a car dealership lot sit surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina Saturday, Sept. 10, 2005 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

Flooding takes place after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, Monday Morning, Aug. 29, 2005. Following the storm Louisiana officials said people in some swamped neighborhood were feared dead, but gave no immediate numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Some of the rides remain in place at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans, Thursday, March 8, 2007. More than 18 months after Hurricane Katrina flooded the park there is still no word on the future plans of the park. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Floodwater recedes from the Ninth Ward of New Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005, leaving behind muck, high water marks and destruction to residential and business areas. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)

A car sits among debris and homes damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina Saturday, Sept. 3, 2005 in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Repairs continue on a large section where the levee broke during Hurricane Katrina in the lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans, La., Friday, Oct. 14, 2005. The lower Ninth Ward is still closed to residents because of the massive damage.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Members of the Louisiana Recovery Authority tours the New Orlean’s hurricane-ravaged Lower 9th Ward, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2005. Much of the 9th Ward was destroyed when the levee broke at the Industrial Canal during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The view from the front door of this FEMA trailer looks out at the debris from businesses and homes damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina piling up on the curb waiting for pick up in New Orleans on Tuesday June 27, 2006. Homes and businesses are still being gutted, with new piles of debris being made on the curb every day. (AP Photos/Alex Brandon)

An apartment complex damaged by Hurricane Katrina is shown in this aerial view Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005 in Long Beach, Miss. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Hurricane Katrina damage is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans Friday Dec. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

An area firefighter rides a bycycle as he tours the devastated Ninth Ward section of New Orleans Thursday Dec. 22, 2005. Without action by day’s end a $29 billion Senate-passed package of aid for Hurricane Katrina and other storms could perish. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

A resident is rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from a home surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As many as 500 evacuees from New Orleans are housed at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Sept. 5, 2005, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, Pool)

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, right, talks with David Thomas, director of the Joint Federal Programs for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Sacramento District, after touring the auxiliary spillway under construction at Folsom Dam in Folsom, Calif. Twelve years ago, widespread destruction from Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast helped compel federal engineers to spend nearly $1 billion constructing the auxiliary spillway at Folsom Dam, scheduled to be completed in 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Mary Dake’s dog keeps eye on strangers from Dake’s property in Bayou Sauvage area in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2005. Dake’s house was knocked down by strong winds during Hurricane Katrina and she lives in a recreation vehicle parked on her property. Water, in the foreground, was caused by Monday’s rainfall. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

Norman Van Court looks around from some of his belongings in what use to be his home before it was razed by Hurricane Katrina in Long Beach, Miss., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2005. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rescue personnel help flood victims from a boat in the flooded city of New Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005. Water continues to rise after the onslaught of Hurricane Katrina which pounded the coast on Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Rescue workers pass a grand tree Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005, that had fallen amid the floodwaters of the Lakefront district of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)



New Orleans and surrounding areas were largely impacted by the storm, bearing the brunt of the damage.

An estimated 80% of New Orleans was under water, up to 20 feet deep in places. The storm also impacted parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

A frightening prediction of how catastrophic Katrina would be would come from the National Weather Service on the day prior the storm making landfall.

On Aug. 28, 2005 at 4:13 p.m, CDT, the NWS sent out an urgent warning about the “extremely dangerous hurricane” saying it expected “devastating damage” as the storm raged across the Mississippi River Delta.

With frightening accuracy, the agency warned, “most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks…perhaps longer.”

The NWD alert said few houses in the path of the storm would be left undamaged by the storm.

“At least one half of well constructed homes will have roof and wall failure. All gabled roofs will fail…leaving those homes severely damaged or destroyed. ”

Katrina’s impact would be felt on larger building according to the NWS prediction.

“The majority of industrial buildings will become non functional. Partial to complete wall and roof failure is expected. All wood framed low rising apartment buildings will be destroyed. Concrete block low rise apartments will sustain major damage…including some wall and roof failure.”

A National Guardsman, who did not want to be identified, gives an abandoned rabbit water after he was discovered in a flooded home in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2005. Homes are being searched for possible victims of Hurricane Katrina by officials from various agencies. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF DEC. 24-25 ** Low tide, shown Dec. 12, 2005, in Gulfport, Miss., reveals the extent of the mess that Hurricane Katrina left on Mississippi’s beaches. Officials say it could be 2007 before Mississippi’s beaches are back to pre-Katrina form, and the recovery bill could reach $25 million in one county alone. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

Jimmy Healy washes his few belongings in front of his makeshift home, an overturned tractor trailer, in Waveland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2005. Most of Waveland was devastated by Hurricane Katrina when it made landfall on Monday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Volunteer Mickey Monceaux carries David Johnson, who could not walk, to safety after he used his boat to rescue Johnson and other residents from a flooded neighborhood on the east side of New Orleans, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005. Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. Officials called for a mandatory evacuation of the city, but many residents remained in the city and had to be rescued from flooded homes and hotels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Some of the rides remain in place at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans, Thursday, March 8, 2007. More than 18 months after Hurricane Katrina flooded the park there is still no word on the future plans of the park. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Flooding takes place after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, Monday Morning, Aug. 29, 2005. Following the storm Louisiana officials said people in some swamped neighborhood were feared dead, but gave no immediate numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Vehicles in a car dealership lot sit surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina Saturday, Sept. 10, 2005 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)



A section of the I-10 bridge that was damaged by Hurricane Katrina is shown, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE – This Aug, 31, 2005 file photo shows a man pushing his bicycle through flood waters near the Superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. A new but controversial study asks if an end is coming to the busy Atlantic hurricane seasons of recent decades. The Atlantic looks like it is entering in to a new quieter cycle of storm activity, like in the 1970s and 1980s, two prominent hurricane researchers wrote Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

More than two weeks after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast, partially submerged vehicles line a residential street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005. Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and Maj. Gen. David Poythress, the state adjutant general, toured the area and visited with Georgia Guard troops helping in the aftermath of the storm. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

** FILE ** Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans in this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, a day after Katrina passed through the city. The first anniversary of the biggest calamity to befall this city was marked Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2006 with a moment of silence, wreath-layings, the tolling of church bells and, in true New Orleans fashion, a wailing jazz funeral through the potholed streets for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Member of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One team from Virginia make their way through debris from Hurricane Katrina to document corpses in Waveland, Miss., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2005. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Paul Wineburg pulls a rowboat filled with personal belongings along Mistletoe St., in the Carrollton section of New Orleans Friday, Sept. 9, 2005. Walking behind is his wife Paulette. They had evacuated earlier, but returned to their home to retrieve more items. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Floodwater recedes from the Ninth Ward of New Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005, leaving behind muck, high water marks and destruction to residential and business areas. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)

As many as 500 evacuees from New Orleans are housed at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Sept. 5, 2005, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, Pool)

A resident is rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from a home surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

An area firefighter rides a bycycle as he tours the devastated Ninth Ward section of New Orleans Thursday Dec. 22, 2005. Without action by day’s end a $29 billion Senate-passed package of aid for Hurricane Katrina and other storms could perish. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Hurricane Katrina damage is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans Friday Dec. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)



An apartment complex damaged by Hurricane Katrina is shown in this aerial view Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005 in Long Beach, Miss. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The view from the front door of this FEMA trailer looks out at the debris from businesses and homes damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina piling up on the curb waiting for pick up in New Orleans on Tuesday June 27, 2006. Homes and businesses are still being gutted, with new piles of debris being made on the curb every day. (AP Photos/Alex Brandon)

Members of the Louisiana Recovery Authority tours the New Orlean’s hurricane-ravaged Lower 9th Ward, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2005. Much of the 9th Ward was destroyed when the levee broke at the Industrial Canal during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Repairs continue on a large section where the levee broke during Hurricane Katrina in the lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans, La., Friday, Oct. 14, 2005. The lower Ninth Ward is still closed to residents because of the massive damage.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

A car sits among debris and homes damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina Saturday, Sept. 3, 2005 in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, right, talks with David Thomas, director of the Joint Federal Programs for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Sacramento District, after touring the auxiliary spillway under construction at Folsom Dam in Folsom, Calif. Twelve years ago, widespread destruction from Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast helped compel federal engineers to spend nearly $1 billion constructing the auxiliary spillway at Folsom Dam, scheduled to be completed in 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Mary Dake’s dog keeps eye on strangers from Dake’s property in Bayou Sauvage area in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2005. Dake’s house was knocked down by strong winds during Hurricane Katrina and she lives in a recreation vehicle parked on her property. Water, in the foreground, was caused by Monday’s rainfall. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

Norman Van Court looks around from some of his belongings in what use to be his home before it was razed by Hurricane Katrina in Long Beach, Miss., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2005. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rescue personnel help flood victims from a boat in the flooded city of New Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005. Water continues to rise after the onslaught of Hurricane Katrina which pounded the coast on Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Rescue workers pass a grand tree Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005, that had fallen amid the floodwaters of the Lakefront district of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)



** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF DEC. 24-25 ** Low tide, shown Dec. 12, 2005, in Gulfport, Miss., reveals the extent of the mess that Hurricane Katrina left on Mississippi’s beaches. Officials say it could be 2007 before Mississippi’s beaches are back to pre-Katrina form, and the recovery bill could reach $25 million in one county alone. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

Jimmy Healy washes his few belongings in front of his makeshift home, an overturned tractor trailer, in Waveland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2005. Most of Waveland was devastated by Hurricane Katrina when it made landfall on Monday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A National Guardsman, who did not want to be identified, gives an abandoned rabbit water after he was discovered in a flooded home in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2005. Homes are being searched for possible victims of Hurricane Katrina by officials from various agencies. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Volunteer Mickey Monceaux carries David Johnson, who could not walk, to safety after he used his boat to rescue Johnson and other residents from a flooded neighborhood on the east side of New Orleans, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005. Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. Officials called for a mandatory evacuation of the city, but many residents remained in the city and had to be rescued from flooded homes and hotels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Paul Wineburg pulls a rowboat filled with personal belongings along Mistletoe St., in the Carrollton section of New Orleans Friday, Sept. 9, 2005. Walking behind is his wife Paulette. They had evacuated earlier, but returned to their home to retrieve more items. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Member of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One team from Virginia make their way through debris from Hurricane Katrina to document corpses in Waveland, Miss., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2005. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It was expected winds from the storm hurl large items into the air.

“Airborne debris will be widespread…and may include heavy items such as household appliances and even light vehicles. Sport utility vehicles and light trucks will be moved. The blown debris will create additional destruction. Persons…pets…and livestock exposed to the winds will face certain death if struck.”

Widespread power outages and water shortages were also expected to add to the predicted level of devastation.

“Power outages will last for weeks…as most power poles will be down and transformers destroyed. Water shortages will make human suffering incredible by modern standards.”