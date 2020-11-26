2 businesses burglarized in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two business Burglaries that occurred in Ramer and Pike Road.

Investigators advise that on November 25, 2020, at approximately 3:07 a.m., two black men made unlawful entry into a gas station located in the 29000 block of Troy Hwy, Ramer, Ala. The unknown individuals took cash, cigarettes, and cigars, Crime Stoppers reports. They fled in an unknown silver vehicle northbound on Troy Highway.

The same suspects unlawfully entered a second gas station located in the 6500 block of Troy Highway, Pike Road, Ala. They took cash and damaged the door. They are also suspected of committing a business burglary in Troy, Ala.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the burglary suspects through the released photos before they strike again.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.