 

2 businesses burglarized in Montgomery County

National

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/Crime Stoppers)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two business Burglaries that occurred in Ramer and Pike Road.

Investigators advise that on November 25, 2020, at approximately 3:07 a.m., two black men made unlawful entry into a gas station located in the 29000 block of Troy Hwy, Ramer, Ala. The unknown individuals took cash, cigarettes, and cigars, Crime Stoppers reports. They fled in an unknown silver vehicle northbound on Troy Highway.

The same suspects unlawfully entered a second gas station located in the 6500 block of Troy Highway, Pike Road, Ala. They took cash and damaged the door. They are also suspected of committing a business burglary in Troy, Ala.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the burglary suspects through the released photos before they strike again. 

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 57°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 74° 57°

Friday

74° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 74° 58°

Saturday

67° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 50°

Sunday

61° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 61° 46°

Monday

50° / 29°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 50° 29°

Tuesday

47° / 28°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 47° 28°

Wednesday

54° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

63°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

1 AM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

2 AM
Showers
40%
61°

61°

3 AM
Showers
50%
61°

60°

4 AM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

5 AM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

6 AM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
59°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories