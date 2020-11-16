 

2 girls, ages 1 and 5, found alone in Chicago neighborhood, police say

National

by: Judy Wang and WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police are searching for the parents of two young girls found alone on the street.

The sisters were found in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The girls have been identified as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel. Police describe Kamariya as being 3-feet, 6 inches tall and 48 pounds, and Chantel as 2-feet tall and 22 pounds.

Their last name is unknown.

The girls were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation. They are reported to be in good condition.

Police have contacted the Department of Children and Family Services. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 44°

Friday

73° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 51°

Saturday

75° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 75° 55°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories