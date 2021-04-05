 

2 women die after car plunges over Bodega Bay cliff

National

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below.

Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay’s Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said.

By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

