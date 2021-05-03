 

20-year-old charged after teen injured by boulder thrown from overpass in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was arrested Friday and charged after a teen was injured by a boulder thrown through a windshield in Darlington County in December.

Sidney Allen Isgett was charged with attempted murder and three counts of malicious injury to personal property. He was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center about 24 hours later on a $36,375 bond, according to booking records.

Deputies said Isgett was throwing rocks and fruit from the East McIver Road overpass above I-95. The items struck at least three cars, according to the report. One car’s windshield was hit by a rock, a second vehicle had damage to its roof and the third was hit by a boulder that went through its windshield and struck a teenage boy in the face. 

Another person was mentioned in the incident report but no other suspects were identified.

“Something like this is something that you kind of hear about and it’ll never happen to you. And it happened,” said Melissa Schwartz, the boy’s mother.

Schwartz said the family was traveling to a wedding when the incident happened.

“I honestly didn’t know what happened,” Schwartz said. “I didn’t realize something had happened until we felt the wind coming through the windshield. And that’s when I realized it was broken and my husband’s in the back screaming, and my son is bleeding next to me.”

Schwartz told News13 her son had possible brain bleed, multiple facial fractures, and needed surgery for his broken bones.

