2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee cancelled

CINCINNATI (WCMH)– Like many other long-standing events, the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the cancellation the Scripps National Spelling for the first time since World War II.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday morning.

An update on the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/QnpASlp7VL pic.twitter.com/1otWz6jQIb — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) April 21, 2020

Scripps had originally hoped to reschedule the spelling bee for a later date, but said they have now “determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020.”

Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families. The students have dedicated time and effort to their passion for learning. They should be proud of all they have accomplished by winning spelling bees at the classroom, school and regional level. Nevertheless, our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week. Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

